Fast-track DPR for Pranahita–Chevella project, Uttam tells officials

Hyderabad: State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday directed officials to fast-track the preparation of a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Pranahita–Chevella project, prioritising the construction of a barrage at Tummidihatti for its revival.

Chairing an extensive review meeting at the Secretariat, the minister examined the field observations submitted by officials who recently visited Tummidihatti and Sundilla, where detailed technical surveys are underway. Officials explained that the original canal alignment and hydraulic structures remain largely intact and could be reused after minor rehabilitation. They reported that the canal network, extending nearly 71 kilometres, is in usable condition, with two major aqueducts already 70 per cent complete. Engineers confirmed that water could flow up to Sundilla entirely through gravity, eliminating the need for multiple lifting stages. “Up to Sundilla there is no lift required. It is full gravity flow,” one senior official told the meeting.

As per the earlier proposal of Pranahita–Chevella, it was envisaged to draw water from Tummidihatti to Chevella through Yellampalli. Officials have now examined the field conditions and found that from 0–71 km downstream of Tummidihatti, several components of the canal were already executed. Of this stretch, about 45 km of canal excavation has been completed, while works in the remaining portions are partially finished.

Beyond the 71 km point, located near Mylaram village in Mancherial district, officials discussed two options for taking water further downstream. As per the original scheme, water can be conveyed from Mylaram to the Yellampalli reservoir, a stretch of about 50 km that requires a single lift.

The alternate proposal is to carry water from the same point directly to the Sundilla barrage, covering about 35 km, which can be achieved entirely through gravity.

Both options include a combination of tunnel and open canal sections, but while the first requires lifting, the second functions on gravity flow, making it technically simpler and more economical.