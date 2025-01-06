Film City a befitting acboost to Rachakonda

Choutuppal: The Rachakonda region is known for its natural beauty, historic structures, and ancient temples. The area features towering hills, the chirping of birds, the dance of peacocks, streams, and waterfalls that captivate visitors. Rachakonda was once the capital of Telangana and played a significant role in the region’s history as the seat of the Padmanayaka dynasty. The scenic beauty of this place amazes visitors. Rachakonda forest covers 35,000 acres in the boundaries of YadadriBhuvanagiri and Ranga Reddy districts, close to Hyderabad city.

Former CM KCR praised its natural beauty during an aerial survey for Film City. In July last year, CM Revanth Reddy announced plans to set up a Film City in Rachakonda, specifically at Lashkar Guda in Ibrahimpatnam, Ranga Reddy district.The waterfalls in Molkacheruvu during the rainy season are a major tourist attraction.

Efforts are underway to plan and promote Rachakonda’s historical legacy to attract large-scale tourism. The forest department has developed an eco-tourism urban park spanning 657 acres, where 2,500 plants of various species have already been planted. A large viewpoint showcasing Rachakonda’s natural beauty has also been established. Rachakonda is considered ideal for a Film City. Rachakonda has already served as a location for many film scenes.The climax scenes of movies like “Rebel” and “Gabbar Singh,” starring Pawan Kalyan, were filmed here.Mahesh Babu’s “Aagadu” climax fight was also shot in Rachakonda. Films like “Virodhi” starring Srikanth and several short films have also been shot here.