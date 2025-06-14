First Gaddar film awards ceremony in city today

The Revanth Reddy government, which declared in January 2024 that the Nandi awards relating to film fraternity would be renamed as Gaddar awards and given away every year on the birth anniversary of the balladeer, is set to present the first Telangana Gaddar Film Awards at a grand, culturally adorned ceremony at Hitex on Saturday, though not in time.

A special cultural and entertainment programme is being organised to enthrall the audience at what promises to be a glittering awards function. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and noted film personalities will present the awards to winners in various categories. Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) has already announced the Gaddar film awards for various categories from 2014 to 2023. Prabhas-starrer ‘Kalki’ was named the Best Film, while ‘Pottel’ and ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ were awarded the best Second Film and best Third Film, respectively. Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor award for his powerful performance in ‘Pushpa 2’, and Nivetha Thomas was named the Best Leading Actress for ‘Chinna Katha Kadu’, while Nag Ashwin was named Best Director for ‘Kalki’.

Officials said that the Chief Minister was likely to announce sops for the Telugu film industry and share the state government’s vision to promote Hyderabad as India’s film capital by establishing state-of-the-art facilities, including a Film City, animation hub and a special policy for entertainment industry. The related Cabinet Sub-Committee, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, has already instructed the TGFDC to prepare a comprehensive plan for development of the film Industry.

Revanth Reddy, who had floated the idea of presenting Gaddar film awards soon after coming to power in 2023, is also keen on establishing an entertainment hub in the Future City coming up over sprawling 30,000 acres on the outskirts of Hyderabad city. The role of the state government is crucial to promote the entertainment industry and hence the CM is ready to announce a slew of important decisions at the award presentation programme.

State Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the entire Telugu glamour world including senior actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Balakrishna etc. have been invited as guests to the award function.