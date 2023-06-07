Fish Prasadam on June 9

Hyderabad: Arrangements are being made for the smooth functioning of the administration of ‘Fish Prasadam’ to the asthma patients on June 9 on the occasion of Mrigashira Karte.

The Fish Prasadam has a history of 175 years, with the Bathini Goud family involved in administration of their traditional medicine to asthma patients. Patients coming from different parts of the state believe that the Fish Prasadam had decreased or relieved their breathing problem. The Administration of Fish Prasadam was halted during the last three years because of the impact of Covid pandemic.

The Fish Prasadam would be given from 9 am on Friday at the Exhibition Grounds. Already queue lines were erected to ensure the patients take the prasadam without any inconvenience. The Fisheries Department has made arrangements to provide over 1.30 lakh fishlings. There would be over 250 volunteers who would be helping the Asthma patients to get the Prasadam