Five-day ICVO begins in city today; 300 delegates to meet at PJTSAU

Hyderabad: The city is to host a five-day International conference on vegetable oils-2023 (ICVO 2023) from January 17.

RK Mathur, director, Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research (IIOR), said on Monday, the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), IIOR, and Indian Society of Oilseeds Research (ISOR), in collaboration with international organisations like ICRISAT, IRRI, other sister ICAR institutes and societies engaged in vegetable oils research are joining in organising the ICVO-2023. The conference will be focussing on research, trade, value chain and policy for five days. The event will be held at Professor Jayashnkar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) auditorium.

Dr Mathur said Dr Mangala Rai, former director-general of ICAR, will inaugurate the conference. Around 300 delegates working on oilseeds in India and abroad will deliberate on major issues that are limiting the production of vegetable oils, and develop strategies and policy perspectives at both global as well as national levels. A roadmap will be evolved to overcome constraints and achieve increased production, develop the necessary infrastructure, and promote trade and value chain ecosystems in vegetable oils.

The participants will deliberate on a wide range of topics under five themes. They include 'Frontier Science for improving Crop Productivity', 'Enabling Environment: Improved Agronomy for Enhancing Production'; 'Value addition and Quality Improvement'; 'Expanding Horizons and Policy'. Concurrently five satellite symposia on rapeseed and mustard, soybean, groundnut, oil palm and the quality seed will also be conducted. Major activities include invited talks, oral and poster presentations from researchers, technical exhibitions, panel discussions and field visits, he said.