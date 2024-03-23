Five held in Shamshabad taxi robbery case

Hyderabad: The Miyapur Police on Thursday arrested five people for robbing a taxi driver and absconding with his vehicle near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, a few days ago.

According to the police, the accused approached cab driver Bonthe Vijay Kumar of Mehadipatnam on the intervening night between March 13 and March 14, while he was waiting for a passengers along the KPHB main road.

They hired the cab from Miyapur to the RGIA in Shamshabad. Later, the accused abducted the driver as they were getting closer to the airport and took the vehicle to Malkapuram near Choutuppal, where they pushed out the driver and fled with his car.

After a week, the driver filed a complaint with the Miyapur police, the five people were taken into custody along with their accomplice. The police also retrieved the stolen car.

The accused were identified as BalaganiNancharaiah, 35, PittuNagieddy, 30, SingotiSivanagaraju, 21, Kesana Shiva, 35, and BodiSubba Raju, 26, all residents of Andhra Pradesh. The recipient of the vehicle, 42-year-old JupudiBepeshwar Rao of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, has also been taken into custody by the police.

Following an inquiry, the police discovered that Sivanagaraju, Nancharaiah, and Nagieddy had previously been involved in many murder cases in AP as well as similar automobile robberies. They were returned to the custody of the courts.