Follow rules, we are not superman

Hyderabad: Sai Sandesh contracted the virus when his exam dates were inching closer. Talking about his road to recovery, he says, a proper diet filled with protein and vitamin C is essential to strengthen one's immunity. "Every few hours, I check my temperature and oxygen levels."



Sandesh said he was exposed to Covid-19 while taking care of his elder brother, who contracted Covid a week before.

"We youngsters act smart and pretend we will not fall prey to the virus but is it Covid-19 not seasonal flu. We are not superman, so wear a mask and follow other Covid guidelines in letter and spirit. That's the only sensible thing we can do now."

Sandesh isolated himself after testing negative and did not allow anyone to come closer to him. "We should isolate ourselves from elders if we are infected," he added.

"I managed to sit for the semester final exams and made it through. I did not allow the virus to take over me," said the 22-year-old. He added that his lecturers gave an option to skip the exams, but he refused.

He shared his mantra which he kept chanting 'Stay positive, be healthy, let the time heal the situation and stay calm.'

"It would be a cliché to say we realise how important life is, but these testing times have brought us together and we need to fight it together," he adds.