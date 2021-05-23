Food delivery services resumed in Hyderabad
Food delivery and e-commerce services resumed in Hyderabad again after DGP Mahender Reddy clarified that essential services will not be stopped. Accordingly, orders have been issued to Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissioners of police
This comes after the seizure of delivery executives' vehicles by the police came to the notice of minister KT Rama Rao. On Friday, the police stopped the vehicles of the food delivery executives at LB Nagar, Patny X roads and Khairatabad in the city following the delivery executives launching a protest to permit them from doing their duties.
KT Rama Rao in a tweet assured the food delivery executives to resolve the matter who later spoke to DGP Mahender Reddy to allow the movement of food delivery executives on the city roads.
DGP Mahender Reddy also said that a meeting was held with three commissioners of police regarding the disruption of essential services including food deliveries and has directed to ensure a seamless supply ahead while executing strict lockdown.