Food delivery services resumed in Hyderabad

Food delivery and e-commerce services resumed in Hyderabad again after DGP Mahender Reddy clarified that essential services will not be stopped. Accordingly, orders have been issued to Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissioners of police.



This comes after the seizure of delivery executives' vehicles by the police came to the notice of minister KT Rama Rao. On Friday, the police stopped the vehicles of the food delivery executives at LB Nagar, Patny X roads and Khairatabad in the city following the delivery executives launching a protest to permit them from doing their duties.



KT Rama Rao in a tweet assured the food delivery executives to resolve the matter who later spoke to DGP Mahender Reddy to allow the movement of food delivery executives on the city roads.

Received several complaints on the police stopping the food delivery services & others in distress



Will discuss with @TelanganaDGP and resolve asap — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 22, 2021

DGP Mahender Reddy also said that a meeting was held with three commissioners of police regarding the disruption of essential services including food deliveries and has directed to ensure a seamless supply ahead while executing strict lockdown.

Held a review meeting with 3 commissioners of police, regd, the several requests flagged with 'Disruption of essential services including food deliveries etc,.@eCommerce,while tightening of LockDownToday'.

Directed to ensure a seamless supply ahead,while executing #StrictLockdown pic.twitter.com/OQiRouBRnr — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) May 22, 2021



