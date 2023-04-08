Former AP CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP

Hyderabad: The former chief minister of United Andhra Pradesh Nallari Kirankumar Reddy on Friday joined BJP at the party's national headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, national general secretary GS Arun Singh and BJP parliamentary board member and MP Dr K Laxman. Later, he met party chief JP Nadda.

Earlier, joining the party, Kiran Kumar Reddy said that his family has an association of 60-plus years with the Congress party. His father and himself were four-time MLAs. He had never thought of leaving the party. However, he had to resign from Congress during the bifurcation of United Andhra Pradesh. He rejoined the party after a four-year gap to rejuvenate the Congress.

However, Congress party was going down as the high command failed to keep in touch with the leaders and was committing mistakes. It was more authoritarian to control than analyse why the BJP have been growing leaps and bonds across the country.

Referring to BJP getting more majority in the last Lok Sabha elections, he said it would be difficult for any government to get more majority after serving five years. But, the development initiatives, fight against corruption and reaching out to different sections of people, the last mile delivery of welfare schemes made people endear the saffron party. However, Congress not bothered even to analyse the BJP's growth, accept its mistakes and work on its shortcomings to get closer to the people.

He said that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has a vision, mission and agenda to deliver, and grow by reaching out to every village across the country. Attracted towards the working of the BJP and its performance, Kiran Kumar Reddy said that he has decided to join the BJP.

Earlier, Prahlad Joshi said that Kiran Kumar Reddy had a clean image when he served as an MLA, speaker and chief minister. His joining in BJP would strengthen the party's crusade against corruption. He would be touring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to lead more activities for the party.