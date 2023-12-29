Former minister P Janardhan Reddy's 16th death anniversary held in Moosapet

The 16th death anniversary program of P. Janardhana Reddy (PJR) was organized by the PJR Foundation under the leadership of Karka Nagaraj, the Kukatpally Constituency President. The event took place at Moosapet Goods Shed Road in Kukatpally. Yamla Madhavaram Krishna Rao attended the program as the chief guest and paid his respects to the statue of PJR by placing floral garlands.

During the event, Rao praised PJR as a public leader who tirelessly fought against opposition governments and stood up for the rights of workers. He also acknowledged PJR's efforts in raising issues related to the Telangana region in the assembly, attributing credit to him for the government's actions.

Leaders from various political parties participated in the program and paid their tributes to PJR. This included Bandi Ramesh, the Congress party in-charge, and BJP leaders Vaddepalli Raju and Balajinagar corporator Shirisha Baburao. Former corporator Baburao and senior leaders of BR's party, Karka Pentaiah, Tumu Srinivas Rao, Satish Arora, Ambati Srinivas, and Ambedkar Nagar Basti were also present.

Other attendees at the event included former Presidents Karka Swamy, Karka Dakaiah, Sharada Reddy, Bashir, Zilla Gopal, Karka Ravinder, Bhashetty Narsingrao, Karka Sivashankar, Dinesh, Raghu, Cable Srinu, Tumu Manoj, Sadhu Pratap Reddy, Satish Reddy, Jella Ramu, Harinath, Tumu Venu, Tumu Vinay, Tumu Santhosh, Satish Reddy, Raghu, Sappidi Bhaskar, Rachamallasekhar Goud, Bandhappa, Sunil Yadav, Mahesh Goud, Leader Babu, Srikanth Yadav, Karka Narsing Rao, Karka Chinna Sai, Kootadi Krishna, G. Ramesh, Gopal, Narsing, Dasharath, Krishna, Leader Babu, Khairuddin, Srinivas, as well as party workers, women leaders, and fans of PJR. All of them paid their respects to the late leader.