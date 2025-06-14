Formula E race: KTR gets fresh ACB summons

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is probing the irregularities in the Formula E race, has once again summoned former minister K T Rama Rao. The BRS working president has been asked to appear for an inquiry by 10 am on Monday. Meanwhile, Rao dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take a lie detector test along with him since names of both figure in ACB cases.

Earlier, the investigating agency had served notices on KTR on May 26 asking him to attend the inquiry on May 28. However, the BRS leader sought time as he was on his way to the USA and UK, which the agency obliged. Rao, who had earlier attended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry, went to depose on January 6 along with his lawyers. However, the inquiry officials did not allow the presence of others following which KTR left.

Subsequently, on January 8, he appeared before the investigators, who grilled him for seven hours. The ACB is probing irregularities to the tune of a whopping Rs 55 crore. The agency has named three accused, including KTR (A1), senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar (A2) and former HMDA engineer BLN Reddy as A3. Each has been questioned separately.