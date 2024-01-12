Free Eye and Dental Camp at Kala Birava Temple in Uppal Bhagavath, Benefits 250 Patients

Free Eye and Dental Camp 250 patients at Kala Birava Temple in Uppal Bhagavath.

Dr Sushma Reddy MBBS EYE surgeon, Dr M Madhusudhan Reddy Dental surgeon, Bandari Laxma Reddy, MLA UPPAL Geetha Praveen, Chilkanagar Corporator Mekala Sai Kiran Reddy, IYC State General Secretary were present.

Delete Edit











