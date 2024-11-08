  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

‘Freedom Park’ unveiled in Kukatpally

‘Freedom Park’ unveiled in Kukatpally
x
Highlights

A specially designed ‘Freedom Park’ with green space was inaugurated at Balajinagar, Kukatpally in the city.

Hyderabad: A specially designed ‘Freedom Park’ with green space was inaugurated at Balajinagar, Kukatpally in the city.

The park was unveiled by Akshay Chowdhry, Group Vice President, GEF India, and P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, GEF India, in the presence of representatives from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the local residents.

The Gemini Edible and Fats India Limited India has developed the Freedom Park with a contribution of Rs 2.76 crore. It is equipped with a jogging or walking track, an amphitheatre, a covered zone for community gatherings, a dedicated children’s play area with bright and colourful swings, equipment for the outdoor gym, a yoga zone, benches,a washroom, and picturesque landscaping to the park, making it a welcoming retreat amidst the concrete jungle.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick