‘Freedom Park’ unveiled in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A specially designed ‘Freedom Park’ with green space was inaugurated at Balajinagar, Kukatpally in the city.

The park was unveiled by Akshay Chowdhry, Group Vice President, GEF India, and P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, GEF India, in the presence of representatives from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the local residents.

The Gemini Edible and Fats India Limited India has developed the Freedom Park with a contribution of Rs 2.76 crore. It is equipped with a jogging or walking track, an amphitheatre, a covered zone for community gatherings, a dedicated children’s play area with bright and colourful swings, equipment for the outdoor gym, a yoga zone, benches,a washroom, and picturesque landscaping to the park, making it a welcoming retreat amidst the concrete jungle.