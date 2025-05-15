From mustard fields to Miss World dreams

Hyderabad: Standing on the global stage with poise and purpose, Miss India World Nandini Gupta is a symbol of resilience, transformation, and the power of belief. Her journey from the mustard fields of Rajasthan to the spotlight of international pageantry is not just inspiring—it’s revolutionary.

“At ten years old, I stood in front of the television and saw Aishwarya Rai. I asked my mother, ‘Who is she?’ and she said, ‘She is Miss World.’ That moment defined my dream,” Nandini told Hans India in an exclusive interview. “It sounded magical—representing India, wearing beautiful dresses, having a crown placed on your head. But I didn’t know then how deeply empowering the journey would be.”

Hailing from the small village of Kaithoon, just outside Kota in Rajasthan, Nandini was raised in a culture where girls were often restricted by tradition. “Where I come from, girls are married off early, kept under a ghoonghat, and denied education,” she shares. “Even now, in some villages, that mindset still exists. “I come from a very small town. My father is a farmer, and my mother is a homemaker,” she says. “Growing up, I saw my father never driving the tractor himself. But he made sure his daughters did. He always said, ‘You must be equal to ten sons.’ People would tell my parents to try again for a boy. But my mother would say, ‘My daughters are not tension, but daughters are equal to ten sons.’ That belief made me who I am.”

In a society where tradition often limits a woman’s choices, Nandini’s parents chose a path less travelled—one that encouraged their daughters to dream freely and boldly.

When Nandini shared her dream of participating in beauty pageants, her father gave her a challenge: “Get 95% in your 12th-grade exams, and I’ll support you.” She gave it her all—and scored 92%.

Nandini’s transformation from a shy girl who could barely speak in front of five people to a confident public figure began the moment she stepped into pageantry.

“I used to be afraid of stage,” she laughs. “Now, I hold it with the same confidence I do my makeup. Pageantry taught me that beauty isn’t about appearance—it’s about voice, courage, and presence.”

Representing India on home soil for Miss World is an emotional milestone for Nandini. “It’s a moment of pride. When I held the Indian flag high during the opening ceremony in Telangana, the cheers of ‘India, India’ brought tears to my eyes,” she says. “Here, I am not just Nandini—I am India.”

Nandini credits the state of Telangana, where she was crowned Miss India at 19, for being the land where her dream took flight. “At 21, I return as someone who carries the hopes of 1.4 billion people. Telangana gave me a crown, but more than that, it gave me a purpose.”

Purpose, indeed, defines Nandini’s path. With a degree in Business Management and Honors in Finance from Mumbai University, she juggled academics with her responsibilities as Miss India. “I didn’t get the typical college experience,” she admits. “But I gained more. Through Miss India, I’ve done TEDx talks, travelled across the country, and learned lessons no classroom could offer.”

Outside the pageant circuit, Nandini dreams of entering the film industry and launching her own sustainable business. “If stars align, I’d love to act in Bollywood or Telugu cinema—especially with Mahesh Babu.

I love his song ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’,” she says enthusiastically. “And eventually, I want to start a lab-grown diamond business. Diamonds are forever, and I want to create something just as lasting, something sustainable and meaningful.”

But perhaps her most heartfelt endeavour is ‘Project EKTA’, a national initiative aimed at empowering differently-abled individuals. “It started with my paternal uncle, who has developmental delays and speech challenges due to polio,” she explains. “We never treated him differently at home—he cooks for us, makes tea, participates in everything. But society sees him as ‘abnormal.’ That hurt me.”

Through ‘Project EKTA’, Nandini has partnered with eight NGOs, interacted with over 3,000 individuals across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Jaipur, and championed inclusion. “I’ve danced with blind children, played cricket with deaf kids, and spent time with those who have Down syndrome,” she says. “Disability is not a limitation—society’s perception is. I want to change that.”

Her vision is clear: “I’m not here to just help—I’m here to empower. If I fall, they’ll catch me. If they fall, I’ll lift them. This is our shared dream, and together, we’ll make it a movement.”

As a changemaker, Nandini is already seeing the ripple effect of her influence. “Girls from rural areas now come to me and say, ‘We want to be like you.’ That’s when I know what I’m doing matters. If no one looked up to me, I’d question the impact. But they do. And they want to dream beyond boundaries—to win Miss India, to study, to live in Paris. This platform is still where dreams are crowned.”

When asked about women empowerment, Nandini responds with firm conviction: “Women are already empowered. We just need to believe it. The problem isn’t ability—it’s perception. Let’s move from a man’s world to a human’s world.”

Her advice to today’s youth is a reflection of her own grounded spirit: “Have a purpose. Be kind. Be generous. Be responsible and accountable. Don’t just live the art of living—practice the art of giving.”

For Nandini Gupta, the crown is not the end—it’s the beginning of something far greater. With clarity, compassion, and courage, she’s not just representing India—she’s redefining it.