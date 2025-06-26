GHMC Inspects Hospital Kitchens in Hyderabad for Food Safety

The Food Safety team from GHMC checked 73 hospital kitchens in Hyderabad on Monday. They found many cleanliness problems and took 14 food samples for testing.

The GHMC boss asked for these surprise checks. The goal was to see if hospital kitchens are clean and safe for sick patients.

Problems Found

They saw many problems, like:

No separate place to keep raw food

Dirty exhaust fans and chimneys

Dirty or broken dishwashing areas

Fridge with food not covered or labeled

Food kept on the floor

Open dustbins near food places

Food mixed with non-food items

No papers for water quality and pest control

Dr. Sivaleela said these problems show bad food care, which is very bad for hospitals.

Food Samples Sent for Testing

They sent 14 food samples to the State Lab for testing. After test results, hospitals will get notices to fix problems. If problems are very bad, hospitals can get fines or lose their food license.

Experts Worried

Experts are worried. Dr. Shantanu said sick people have weak bodies. Bad food can make them more sick.

Food safety expert Ankita said hospital kitchens must be very clean, like operation rooms.

GHMC Wants Quick Fix

GHMC told hospitals to fix the problems fast and send reports. They will check again later.

This is part of a bigger check on food places in Hyderabad.

Customer can report dirty hospital kitchens by calling 040-21111111 or using the MyGHMC app.