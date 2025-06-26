Live
GHMC Inspects Hospital Kitchens in Hyderabad for Food Safety
The GHMC Food Safety team inspected 73 hospital kitchens in Hyderabad and found several cleanliness issues. They collected food samples for testing and urged hospitals to quickly fix problems to ensure safe food for patients. Patients can report dirty kitchens via phone or the MyGHMC app.
The Food Safety team from GHMC checked 73 hospital kitchens in Hyderabad on Monday. They found many cleanliness problems and took 14 food samples for testing.
The GHMC boss asked for these surprise checks. The goal was to see if hospital kitchens are clean and safe for sick patients.
Problems Found
They saw many problems, like:
- No separate place to keep raw food
- Dirty exhaust fans and chimneys
- Dirty or broken dishwashing areas
- Fridge with food not covered or labeled
- Food kept on the floor
- Open dustbins near food places
- Food mixed with non-food items
- No papers for water quality and pest control
Dr. Sivaleela said these problems show bad food care, which is very bad for hospitals.
Food Samples Sent for Testing
They sent 14 food samples to the State Lab for testing. After test results, hospitals will get notices to fix problems. If problems are very bad, hospitals can get fines or lose their food license.
Experts Worried
Experts are worried. Dr. Shantanu said sick people have weak bodies. Bad food can make them more sick.
Food safety expert Ankita said hospital kitchens must be very clean, like operation rooms.
GHMC Wants Quick Fix
GHMC told hospitals to fix the problems fast and send reports. They will check again later.
This is part of a bigger check on food places in Hyderabad.
Customer can report dirty hospital kitchens by calling 040-21111111 or using the MyGHMC app.