GHMC intensifies drive to catch stray dogs

Hyderabad: Following recent legal developments and debates over street dog management in Delhi courts, street dogs in parts of Hyderabad are now being picked up and caged by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

In areas such as Lalapet and other local stretches in the city, GHMC teams have been seen arriving with vehicles and cages to capture street dogs. The canines are being rounded up and shifted as part of an intensified drive.

According to officials, the exercise is being carried out in response to growing concerns and instructions over street dog management, safety and regulatory norms after the Delhi street dog case came into focus.

Vehicles equipped with metal cages are being used to transport the dogs from residential lanes and market areas. The operation has been observed across several streets, where packs of dogs that usually roam freely are being confined and taken away by the teams.

GHMC employees are moving through inner lanes, identifying groups of dogs and placing them in designated cages before loading them into the vehicles. With the ongoing activity, the presence of street dogs in some stretches has visibly reduced.

The drive marks a noticeable shift in the handling of street dog related issues in the city, indicating a more active intervention by the civic body in line with recent legal and administrative developments.