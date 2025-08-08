GHMC rolls out new storm water master plan for Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: To prevent the urban flooding from major water streams such as the Musi River and its tributaries flowing through Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR), which intricately connect various lakes and water bodies, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) prepared a comprehensive Storm Water Master Plan.

The GHMC has proposed for preparation of comprehensive Storm Water Master Plan for entire Telangana Core Urban Region. The Master Plan aims to provide a sustainable and efficient storm water drainage system, mitigating urban flooding and ensuring the well-being of citizens.

According to GHMC, Storm Water Master Plan helps in flood prevention. By analyzing drainage patterns and potential flood zones, the plan can identify areas needing improved drainage systems to minimize flood damage during heavy rainfall. The Master plan helps identify sources of storm water pollution and implement best management practices (BMPs) to reduce pollutants entering waterways, protecting aquatic ecosystems. The plan can incorporate green infrastructure strategies like rain gardens and bioswales to manage storm water runoff while enhancing urban environments.