GHMC SZ staff crunch hits development works

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) South zone Town Planning Wing is struggling to take up and expedite developmental works which include road widening, nala development, demolition of structures both dilapidated and other major projects due to staff crunch.

It is said that there has been a staff crunch in various wings especially the Town planning wing. Several developmental works remain at snail pace. According to sources, several developmental works in the South zone including Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), Road Development Plan (RDP), nala widening, general road widening and other works are delayed due to staff crunch.

As part of developmental works in the South zone, several major works are going on and some of them which were recently sanctioned are going on a snail's pace. Sources said "The sanctioned works are mostly road widening, demolition of structures both dilapidated and illegal, nala widening and other works. For taking up these works at least three section officers are required at different levels. But only one section officer is taking care of all the road widening projects and demolition. The major reason behind the slow pace of work in the southern part of the city is staff crunch."

The source pointed out that in one circle only one section officer is doing the entire level of works including court cases, meetings, road widening, nala widening, demolition works. There is a need of at least a dozen of staff members at different levels of works in the wing.

It is necessary that each zone should have five senior officers. "In other zones of GHMC, there are adequate officers, but in the South zone there are only 2 senior officers. In each circle, under one zone there should be a Assistant City Planner (ACP) and at least three section officers. But the South zone Town planning department is running with only one section officer and no ACP in each circle. Works are being done by junior officers," the source explained.

Sources added that, "Due to lack of staff, each officer is undertaking works of three officers. In most of the circles in the South zone, the section officer is doing the works of superior officers and the senior officers are undertaking works of section officers."