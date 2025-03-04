GHMC to install digital boards at bus stops

Hyderabad: To enhance public transportation in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday announced to install Digital boards at bus stops, featuring the innovative ‘Bus Information System’. This system will monitor bus locations in real-time and provide accurate arrival times, making commuting more efficient and convenient for everyone.

According to officials, this initiative significantly improves the experience for passengers waiting at bus stops by keeping them informed about bus schedules and distances.

The GHMC and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) are exploring the implementation of GPS trackers in state-owned buses. These advanced GPS systems will be integrated with the digital boards located at bus stands throughout Hyderabad, enhancing the overall travel experience for commuters.

The GHMC officials said that the installation of GPS and digital boards will take place via a public-private partnership. This initiative will be financed solely through the revenue generated by the agency from advertisements. The GHMC has set up about 1,500 bus stops on those roads. RTC runs about 3,000 buses in the city and provides transportation to about 20 lakh people.

The GHMC has planned to revamp bus stops across the city, aiming to significantly enhance passenger awareness about bus locations and arrival times. The engineering department is at the forefront of this project, committed to constructing new bus shelters that incorporate advanced features similar to those found in London. These state-of-the-art bus stops will not only provide shelter from the elements but will also be equipped with digital displays that offer real-time information on bus schedules, routes, and estimated arrival times.

A senior official at GHMC said that in line with this modernization effort, the GHMC has recently installed 248 new bus stops throughout the city. These new installations are designed to be more accessible and user-friendly, featuring amenities such as seating, lighting, and clear signage to guide passengers.