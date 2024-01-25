Live
- Siva Karthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’ Tamil version bags Rs 75 Cr before Telugu release
- Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy pays tribute to Paritala Ravindra
- National Tourism Day 2024: Date, history, theme and significance of the day
- Siva Karthikeyan sheds light on journey of ‘Ayalaan’
- Vishal’s ‘Rathnam’ locks release date
- Google Unveils Mint Green Colour Option for Pixel 8 Series
- Mkts recoup losses on short covering
- RelDigital unveils Republic Day sale
- Raids concluded at residence of former HMDA director: ACB Director Sudhindra
- Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives In Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri District: Compensation Announced
Just In
GIS training programme by HMWSSB conclude
Hyderabad: A three-day training programme on Geographic Information System (GIS) organised by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage...
Hyderabad: A three-day training programme on Geographic Information System (GIS) organised by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) concluded on Wednesday. Around 25 HMWSSB officials participated in the training programme.
According to HMWSSB officials, in November 2023, a GIS cell was established, which will help in the mapping of every asset (property) using GIS, and through this, board programmes like O&M operations, network monitoring, and planning can be implemented more effectively. Prior to this, the HMWSSB has been operating a Central Design Cell (CDC) for the last 13 years. It is used to manage GIS data related to water supply and sewage management. Whenever any information related to the data map was required, the officers would come to the CDC, take the information, and use it to solve the problems at the field level.