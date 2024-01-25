GIS training programme by HMWSSB conclude

Hyderabad: A three-day training programme on Geographic Information System (GIS) organised by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) concluded on Wednesday. Around 25 HMWSSB officials participated in the training programme.

According to HMWSSB officials, in November 2023, a GIS cell was established, which will help in the mapping of every asset (property) using GIS, and through this, board programmes like O&M operations, network monitoring, and planning can be implemented more effectively. Prior to this, the HMWSSB has been operating a Central Design Cell (CDC) for the last 13 years. It is used to manage GIS data related to water supply and sewage management. Whenever any information related to the data map was required, the officers would come to the CDC, take the information, and use it to solve the problems at the field level.