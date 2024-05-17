Live
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
- India lose one Paris 2024 quota after WADA provisionally suspends boxer Parveen for whereabouts failure: Sources
- Archer Deepika Kumari to train under renowned coach Kim Hyung Tak in South Korea
Just In
Adani Energy acquires Essar arm’s assets for Rs 1,900 cr
New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of Essar’s Mahan-Sipat Transmission assets for an enterprise value...
New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of Essar’s Mahan-Sipat Transmission assets for an enterprise value of Rs1,900 crore. The share acquisition is pursuant to definitive agreements signed in June 2022, a company statement said. According to the statement, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Essar Transco Ltd after obtaining the requisite regulatory and other approvals for an enterprise value of Rs1,900 crore. The acquisition covers a fully-operational 400 kV, 673 ckt kms (circuit kilometre) inter-state transmission line linking Mahan in Madhya Pradesh to the Sipat pooling substation in Chhattisgarh.
The project operates under the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) regulated return framework and was commissioned on September 22, 2018. Adani Transmission Step Two Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions has acquired 100 per cent stake in Essar Transco Ltd for Rs1,900 crore.