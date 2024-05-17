No party will get magic figure at Centre, says Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: IT and industries minister and Gajuwaka candidate Gudivada Amarnath opined that no party will get the magic figure required to form the government at the Centre.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Amarnath mentioned that the parties would need the support of the YSRCP MPs, who are going to win a majority of seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The minister informed that besides completing the pending projects in the state, the YSRCP would extend its support to whoever is forming the government at the Centre.

Amarnath made it clear that the support of the YSRCP MPs is definitely required for any party that forms the government at the Centre.

Further, the YSR Congress Party Gajuwaka candidate expressed confidence that the ruling party is going to come back to power and win more seats than the previous polls.

He informed that the YSRCP would achieve a one-sided victory in the 2024 polls.

Amarnath stated that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the second time in Visakhapatnam. He said that in five years, 85 percent of the families in the state have benefited from the YSRCP government and they voted in favour of the CM.

About 80 to 85 per cent votes were cast in rural areas for the YSRCP, he added. The state government implemented a number of welfare schemes for farmers, worked for the welfare of the middleclass people, women and the SC, ST, BC and minorities, the minister mentioned.