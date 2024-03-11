Global Giants discuss techno-legal challenges at Mahindra University

Hyderabad: A three-day International Law and Technology Conference held recently under the aegis of the School of Law (SOL), Mahindra University, Hyderabad, witnessed insightful discussions, thought-provoking presentations, and valuable networking opportunities.

The conference was organised in collaboration with Grayspace Law and Policy Consulting, Belgium. It brought together around 50 plus legal professionals, technology experts and academicians from across the globe, to explore the ever-evolving intersection of law and technology.

Some experts from fields of law and technology, including DragoşTudorache, Member of European Parliament [MEP], who made the pioneering AI Act in European Union; Eric Pol, chairman, My Data Global, Belgium; Bogdan Gri, senior technical lead, Architecture and Quality Engineering, eBay, UK; Michael Charles Borrelli, director, AI & Partners, US; Raphael Weuts, visiting professor of AI, KU Leuven, Belgium; Mohammed (Mo) Elbashir, senior non-resident fellow, Geo Tech Centre, The Atlantic Council, US; KananDhru, senior lecturer legal technology, The Hague University, the Netherlands; Larissa Zutter, teaching fellow, The Centre for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP), Switzerland; Jeremy Werner, news director, NWMSU, AI Media & Ethics at BABL AI, US; Prof. Frans von der Dunk, professor of space law, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, US; Rama Devi Lanka, OSD, Department of IT, Telangana; Dr. Manish Tiwari, director, Institute for Governance, Policies and Politics; Dr. Birudavolu Sri Ram, CEO, Cyber Security Centre of Excellence DSCI (A NASSCOM Initiative); Kazim Rizvi, founding-director, The Dialogue; Abhivardhan, founder-chairperson, Indian Society of Artificial Intelligence and Law; Ayan Sharma, Head, Policy and Advocacy, BTG Advaya; Prof. Vikas Kathuria, Professor, BML Munjal University; RenuSirothiya, founder-partner, LawKNIT Partners; G V Ashok, partner, Factum Law Firm.

DragoşTudorache, MEP, emphasised the imperative of maintaining a delicate balance between advancing technological frontiers and safeguarding the interests of society. With clarity and depth, he navigated through the manifold implications of Artificial Intelligence, painting a comprehensive picture of its pervasive influence. Highlighting its ubiquity, he underscored that a majority of industries are now leveraging AI, signalling a paradigm shift in how businesses operate and innovate.

Rama Devi briefed about the impact of technology on various sectors. She called for exploring various opportunities available in today’s world for lawyers, especially in the everchanging technology-motivated sectors.

The conference highlighted issues on how technology had implicated governance including the traditional principles of State sovereignty, State jurisdiction and State responsibility. Among various issues addressed, the legal framework on AI, the need for responsible AI, implications of data transfer and data privacy among nations, cyber threats about financial transactions, Blockchain technologies in the legal sector, policy initiatives by governments in judiciary attracted the audience.

The conference highlighted various facets of law and technology and its implications on various sectors. Its impact resonated deeply with the attendees.The organising committee was appreciated by various sectors, including government officials, policymakers, legal fraternity, and other stakeholders, highlighting its relevance and value in shaping the discourse for the future.