Live
- T-SAT hosts motivational prog for Class X students
- Household borrowing falls further in January amid regulations in South Korea
- B'desh hopes of Yunus-PM Modi meet during BIMSTEC summit
- Operation Chaturbhuj Monitors Devotees on Magh Purnima; ICCC Sets Up Safety Measures
- RBI to inject Rs 2.5 lakh crore to enhance liquidity in banking system
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- J&K L-G to chair high-level security meet in Srinagar today
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- Acharya Satyendra Das' demise an irreparable loss to spiritual world: CM Yogi
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 12 February, 2025
Just In
Global Training for Indian Aviation: GMR Collaborates with RMIT
With India’s aviation industry rapidly expanding, the need for specialised training and global expertise has never been greater. Addressing this...
With India’s aviation industry rapidly expanding, the need for specialised training and global expertise has never been greater. Addressing this demand, GMR School of Aviation and GMR Aero Academy, Hyderabad, has signed an MoU with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), Australia to develop advanced academic programmes tailored to industry needs.
This partnership will introduce diplomas, degrees, and credit transfer programmes in key areas such as aviation safety, airport operations, cargo management, and customer service. Additionally, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering will be designed, incorporating internships and job placements to provide real-world experience.
Ashok Gopinath, President and Accountable Manager of GMR Aero Academy and GMR School of Aviation, emphasized the importance of this initiative. “By developing training programmes that align with industry demands, we aim to foster a highly skilled workforce capable of navigating an increasingly complex and competitive industry,” he stated.
With this collaboration, GMR and RMIT aim to bridge the skill gap in aviation by equipping students and professionals with globally recognized qualifications, ensuring better career prospects in the growing aviation sector.