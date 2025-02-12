Global Training for Indian Aviation: GMR Collaborates with RMIT

With India’s aviation industry rapidly expanding, the need for specialised training and global expertise has never been greater. Addressing this demand, GMR School of Aviation and GMR Aero Academy, Hyderabad, has signed an MoU with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), Australia to develop advanced academic programmes tailored to industry needs.

This partnership will introduce diplomas, degrees, and credit transfer programmes in key areas such as aviation safety, airport operations, cargo management, and customer service. Additionally, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering will be designed, incorporating internships and job placements to provide real-world experience.

Ashok Gopinath, President and Accountable Manager of GMR Aero Academy and GMR School of Aviation, emphasized the importance of this initiative. “By developing training programmes that align with industry demands, we aim to foster a highly skilled workforce capable of navigating an increasingly complex and competitive industry,” he stated.

With this collaboration, GMR and RMIT aim to bridge the skill gap in aviation by equipping students and professionals with globally recognized qualifications, ensuring better career prospects in the growing aviation sector.