GMR Hyderabad International Airport Connects Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) today announced new direct flight services from RGIA, Hyderabad to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet. The inaugural flight took off amid much excitement in the presence of senior officials from GHIAL, VietJet and key stakeholders.

The new service will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday, reinforcing GHIAL’s commitment to enhancing international connectivity for travellers. With a flight time of about 4 hours and 35 minutes, this new route marks a significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity between India and Vietnam, fostering tourism, business collaborations, and regional accessibility.

The scheduled flight details are as follows:

Ho Chi Minh (SGN) to Hyderabad (HYD) – Flight No. VJ - 1803

Day of Operation Departure

(Local Time) Arrival

(Local Time)

Tuesday/Saturday 19:40 22:35

Hyderabad (HYD) to Ho Chi Minh (SGN) – Flight No. VJ - 1804

Day of Operation Departure

(Local Time) Arrival

(Local Time)

Tuesday/Saturday 23:35 05:30

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., said, "We are pleased to announce the launch of VietJet’s direct service to Ho Chi Minh City, further strengthening Hyderabad’s global presence. This new route will play a pivotal role in fostering tourism and trade between Hyderabad and international destinations. At GMR Hyderabad International Airport, we are committed to transforming the airport into a world-class global hub by enhancing infrastructure, integrating cutting-edge technology, and fostering strategic partnerships. This development marks another step in our vision to position Hyderabad as a premier gateway for international travel, business and commerce."

Vietjet Vice President Do Xuan Quang stated, “India is a key market for Vietjet, and we are thrilled to launch this direct route between Hyderabad and Ho Chi Minh City. Hyderabad has been recognized as India’s most livable city for six consecutive years and is also the country’s fastest-growing city. With RGIA serving as a major gateway to South India, this new route will enhance convenience for travelers while strengthening cultural, tourism, and economic ties between the two regions. Beyond offering affordable flights, Vietjet takes pride in its extensive international network, allowing Indian travelers seamless access to top destinations across the Asia-Pacific via Vietnam.”

Boost to Tourism: Vietnam has emerged as a preferred destination for Indian travelers, offering pristine beaches, vibrant cities like Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, and rich cultural experiences. The introduction of a direct flight from Hyderabad makes travel to Vietnam more convenient, eliminating layovers and reducing travel time. This enhanced connectivity is expected to encourage more Indian tourists to explore Vietnam’s diverse attractions.

Economic Benefits: Hyderabad, known for its thriving IT and pharmaceutical industries, stands to gain from direct access to Vietnam’s growing economy. The seamless connectivity will facilitate business exchanges, strengthen trade relations, and open doors for potential investments between the two regions, further boosting economic ties.

Enhanced Regional Connectivity: With Vietnam serving as a key gateway to Southeast Asia, travelers from Hyderabad can now enjoy convenient onward connections to various destinations in the region. The new non-stop flight service provides travelers with a hassle-free and cost-effective way to explore Vietnam and beyond, making international travel more accessible than ever before.

As a seamlessly integrated single-roof terminal, GMR Hyderabad International Airport remains a key hub in the region, offering world-class facilities and services to its valued travelers.