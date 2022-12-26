Good Governance Summit held on Good Governance Day

Hyderabad: Services of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee were recalled at a Summit on Good Governance organised under the aegis of Atal Foundation in the city here on Sunday.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman while addressing the summit said that Vajpayee had inspired for entering into politics the ideals he bequeathed are our assets. He taught us on how to work with dedication to the nation selflessly.

Hires of Vajpayee have been continuing the ideals set by him without feeling themselves as his hires of him and indulging in the BJP government governance.

After Vajpayee, PM Modi inherited those ideals and how the sister of the UP chief Minister is running a petty hotel in Uttarakhand. He said it is befitting to celebrate Good Governance Day on the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, he added.

Mala Vajpayee Tiwari said the former PM is not only her family but also the asset of the entire country and he is related to everyone in the country. Everyone should share the responsibility of continuing his ideals, she said adding that the former PM was keen on taking feedback from the people on the governance and took corrective measures whenever needed.

Former MLA Jaya Prakash Narayan said that the reforms brought in by Vajpayee had helped in the progress of the country.

He reminded that Vajpayee was committed to the country by bringing the much-needed reforms even when he held office just for 13 days. He also contributed in bringing transparency to voters' right to know the background of the contestants in the elections. Though he had huge popularity and power, he had stood for the principles even if he knew that he would lose power with one vote difference.

Former union home secretary K Padmanabhaiah recalled his experiences of working with Vajpayee for six years.

LV Gangadhar Sastry lauded the efforts of Atal Foundation's Youth Wing president Yenugula Rakesh Reddy for organising the Good Governance Day on the occasion of Vajpayee's birth anniversary.