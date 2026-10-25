Good response to hmtv’s Innovative Hackathon-2026

Hyderabad: The hmtv’s Innovative Hackathon 2026 event, which was held at the Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIET) campus in Hyderabad on Saturday, evoked good response.

The hmtv organised this innovation-driven initiative designed to encourage students, young innovators, and aspiring entrepreneurs to develop technology-based solutions to real-world challenges.

The hackathon provided a platform to showcase innovative ideas, demonstrate prototypes, and connect with industry experts, corporate leaders, and the startup ecosystem.

As many as 100 teams from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have participated in the event and exhibiting their skills as well as projects.

The organisers selected top 20 for finalising winners. “The event focused on emerging technologies, including AI , IoT and robotics, drones and space technology, Industry 4.0, quantum technology, semiconductor and electronics innovation, cybersecurity, data privacy, identity protection, and secure digital platforms, to identify, nurture, and promote promising innovations while creating opportunities for young innovators to connect with industry leaders and take their ideas towards real-world implementation,” organisers explained.

Top 20 teams selected from the hackathon will get an opportunity to pitch and showcase their innovative solutions at the hmtv Business Excellence Awards at JRC Convention to be held on November 4, in the presence of GCC representatives and industry leaders.

The top five teams will be recognised and felicitated, with cash prizes awarded to the top three teams.

Through this initiative, hmtv aimed to bridge the gap between education, innovation, industry, and entrepreneurship while empowering young minds to transform their ideas into impactful solutions and contribute to India’s technological growth.