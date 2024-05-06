Goud community, BCs extend support to BRS candidate

Hyderabad: BRS Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate G Padmarao Goudemphasised his commitment to fostering unity among the BCs during his address at the Goud Community Atimiyasammelanam on Sunday. He highlighted his efforts in persuading the former chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, to enact welfare initiatives for their benefit.

The BRS candidate affirmed his continuous dedication to safeguarding the interests of the Goud community. MLA K Venkatesh and municipal corporators have also pledged their support to Padmarao Goud.