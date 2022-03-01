Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan confers doctorates on JNTU scholars

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kukatpally held its 10th Convocation on Saturday to award degrees to the pass out research scholars who completed their Phd programme.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan presented degrees to nearly 240 members from various departments of JNTU. Dr Ravinder Korani was among them who was conferred with the doctorate in Electronics and Communication Engineering for the research work he did in "Intrusion Detection Strategies for Internet of Things" under the supervision of Dr P Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Professor in ECE Department.

He wrote over 32 research articles on electronics and communications which were published in International journals. He was felicitated by several research organisations in the past for his research work. Born and brought up in Budvel village of Rajendranagar Mandal in Ranga Reddy, Ravindar Korani endeared with the education from his early age, identically shouldering his family responsibility.

Having specialisation in Internet of Things (IoT), Wireless Communication, Signal Processing and Cybersecurity, he refined his ability by imparting education to college students on preparation of projects. Vice Chancellor Prof Katta Narsimha Reddy, Registrar Dr Manzoor Hussain and Rector Dr Govardhan were present.