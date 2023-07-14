Live
Governor , KCR congratulates ISRO
Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has congratulated the scientists of ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. The Governor said that with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, the ISRO scientists have added another feather to the Atmanirbhar cap of Bharat and made the country proud.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his delight over the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft by the ISRO from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
On the momentous occasion, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the dedicated team of the ISRO Chairman, scientists and other technical personnel who contributed to the successful launch of the initial stage of Chandrayaan-3.
The CM emphasized that the success of the initial stage of Chandrayaan-3 was a significant milestone for India’s space programme.