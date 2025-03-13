Governor praises - Rising Telangana

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, in his joint address to the Telangana Legislature, praised the state's rapid development and expressed confidence in its emergence as a national leader in economic growth, agriculture, technology, social justice, and human dignity. He emphasised that Telangana is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by inclusive policies, bold reforms, and people-centric governance.

The Governor reaffirmed the importance of farmers, highlighting the Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver benefiting 25.35 lakh farmers, amounting to Rs 20,616.89 crore. Additionally, the Rythu Bharosa scheme was enhanced to Rs 12,000 per acre per year, with a Rs 500 bonus per quintal for Sannarakam paddy.

Women’s empowerment was also a focus, with the Mahalakshmi scheme facilitating 149.63 crore free bus trips, saving women Rs 5,005.95 crore. Furthermore, the government has supported one crore women entrepreneurs with Rs 1 lakh crore in financial assistance.

He said to boost skill development, the government established Young India Skill University and Advanced Technology Centres.

Additionally, efforts to fill vacant positions and improve education infrastructure are underway. The Governor stressed that healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and the government is committed to ensuring quality medical care for all citizens. He also announced legislative measures for 42% reservations for Backward Classes and plans for Scheduled Caste sub-categorisation to promote social justice.

Varma said Telangana’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos secured Rs 1,78,950 crore in investments, reinforcing its position as an investment hub. A new MSME policy was introduced to support entrepreneurs and industrial growth.

Infrastructure development is another priority, with initiatives focusing on eco-tourism, heritage tourism, and adventure tourism. The Bhu Bharathi Act aims to resolve land disputes and ensure transparency in land records.

One of the most ambitious projects is the "Future City," a world-class urban development spanning 765 sq km across 56 villages. The Future City Development Authority will oversee this initiative, making it a model for next-generation urbanisation.

Concluding his speech, the Governor urged legislators to engage actively in budget discussions and work collectively to make Telangana a beacon of prosperity, equality, and progress for the nation.