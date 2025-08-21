Govt plans to add zing to Bathukamma fest in TG

Hyderabad: The State Tourism Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Wednesday said that the Tourism Department would make special arrangements in coordination with all the departments to grandly organize the Bathukamma festival in the state.

The views, suggestions and advice of senior officials of various departments were received at the Begumpet Haritha Plaza Hotel on Wednesday on the arrangements for the upcoming Bathukamma festival-2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan said that the Bathukamma festival is a big festival that worships nature. He said that the views and suggestions of all departments would be taken to organize the Bathukamma festival in a grand manner that reflects the cultural traditions of Telangana in accordance with the government guidelines. He said that the Bathukamma festival celebrations would be held in Hyderabad metropolis and some other districts of Warangal. He said that Telangana art forms would play a key role in the Bathukamma festival and arrangements will be made to increase the reputation of the Bathukamma festival at the international level.

Department-wise views were received on Bathukamma festival wall posters, festival traditions, festival management procedures, role of self-help groups, sale of goods made by caste workers, art exhibitions and other issues. He said that the state government would allocate more funds than in the past for the organization of Bathukamma festival. Bathukamma festival is not recognized by Telangana, all departments will work together in coordination and arrangements will be made to organize this Bathukamma festival in a more prestigious, comprehensive and effective manner, he said.

Sports Authority MD Sonibala Devi, SERP CEO Divya Devarajan, District Collector Harichandana Dasari, Tourism Corporation MD Kranthi Valluri, Additional CP (Traffic) Joel Davis, Culture Department Director Mangodi Harikrishna, Special Officer Kishan Rao along with officials from various departments of GHMC, HMDA and Police were present in the meeting.