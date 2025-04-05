Govt plans to set up trauma centres across TG: Damodar

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Friday said that the government would be setting up trauma care centres across the State to save the lives of victims in road accidents and other emergencies.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Dialysis Centre at Toopran Community Health Centre (CHC), which is the 16th such centre established in the State during the last one year. He said that along with the dialysis centre five machines have become available. People of this area will no longer need to travel to distant places for dialysis, he said adding that better dialysis services would be available in Toopran itself. “We are increasing the number of dialysis centres across the State. We have set up 16 centres this year. We have increased the number of machines in old centres and reduced patient waiting time,” he said.

Stating that due to changes in lifestyle, people were suffering from BP and diabetics, the minister said that because of not keeping these diseases under control, kidneys were getting damaged and the numbers of dialysis patients are increasing. “We are providing dialysis services to about 13,800 people. We are providing free organ transplants under Aarogyasri in government and private hospitals for patients whose organs are completely damaged. We have recently adopted a new law and taken steps to promote organ donation. We are setting up seven vascular centres at a cost of about Rs 33 crore to perform vascular surgeries required by dialysis patients,” he said.

The Minister further said that the number of cancer patients was also increasing. Doctors say that cancer can be completely cured only if detected at an early stage. “We have made mobile screening vehicles available for early detection. We are setting up regional cancer centres in each unified district. We are also going to set up a trauma care centre in Toopran. We will make CT scan services available here. In addition to providing better medical services in government hospitals, we are going to make the atmosphere of hospitals pleasant. We are allocating funds to make Toopran Hospital a pleasant place,” he said.