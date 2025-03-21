Govt to strengthen skill ecosystem, revamp ITIs

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary to Department of Employment and Training, Sanjay Kumar has said that the government was making efforts in strengthening the skill ecosystem specifically revamping the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and making the private players a key stakeholder in their management.

As part of the Industrial Roundtable Conference on IT and ITES Sector with a theme “Skilling Telangana for Brighter Future”, the special chief secretary said that the conference covered key issues including the current state of the skills being imparted to youth in IT and ITES related sectors, the future direction of skilling and the wider social and economic implications.