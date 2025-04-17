Govt will adhere to SC’s direction: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the State government will adhere to the Supreme Court’s direction on the Kancha Gachibowli case. He reiterated that the State government owns the land parcel in question, while referring to earlier Supreme Court’s observation.

During an informal interaction with the media representatives at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, the Minister explained how the issue of the disputed land had gone out of hand, owing to sharing of the fake videos and AI-generated pictures. He noted that this opposition propaganda had created massive impact through social media platforms. However, he said that those who were involved in spreading the fake news would be brought to book. In wake of the IAS officer and Principal Secretary of Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture Smita Sabarwal receiving police notice for sharing the alleged fake post, Sridhar Babu reiterated that none would be spared and action would be taken, as per the law.

The Minister, who recently highlighted how people fell for the opposition propaganda on social media, alleged that both BRS and BJP were conspiring against the State government. He reiterated the statements of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was misguided by the false information shared by the State BJP leaders, hence he had spoken over the HCU lands issue. He alleged that the Opposition was trying its best to weaken the present Congress government, but asserted that the Revanth government would be strong enough to face the opposition’s onslaught and it has the faith in the people.

He said despite all the attempts by BRS, the government has stood strong and shall remain intact.

Sridhar Babu said that fake videos and fake posts were made on HCU lands and were deliberately promoted. He alleged that the Union Ministers had first posted the videos on social media and later deleted them. The Minister recalled how the BRS continued with its rant of toppling the Congress government ever since it came to power in Telangana.

The Minister said that with political malice, the ED’s chargesheet was filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He said that not a single penny had made its way to the wrong hands in the issue of National Herald. He wondered as to why a family like the Gandhi family would indulge in money laundering.