- Potu workers thank TTD Chairman
- Shot in the arm for medical tourism as THOTA gets adopted
- SCR presents safety awards to staff
- Traffic awareness held for students
- KTR accuses Cong govt of neglecting minorities
- Insects, cockroaches greet food safety officials during raid on popular eateries
- Women are not safe in buses and trains: Sabitha Indra Reddy
- Collective efforts needed to eliminate Tuberculosis: SVIMS Director
- India’s bond market at $2.69-trn mark in March
- TTD conducts Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam today ahead of Ugadi
Govt will reconsider auction of Kancha Gachibowli lands: Minister Sridhar Babu
Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu informed that the Telangana government was reviewing its decision to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli.
Speaking during the discussion on Demands for Grants, the Minister said that the government was keen to safeguard the lands belonging to the University of Hyderabad.
It may be mentioned here that following the decision by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to auction lands, the environmentalists have upped their ante. As part of the campaign, they are pushing for a collective effort by citizens to oppose the sale of the land at Kancha Gachibowli, emphasising possible ecological damage to the area, which has remained protected till now.
