Govt will reconsider auction of Kancha Gachibowli lands: Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu informed that the Telangana government was reviewing its decision to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli.

Speaking during the discussion on Demands for Grants, the Minister said that the government was keen to safeguard the lands belonging to the University of Hyderabad.

It may be mentioned here that following the decision by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to auction lands, the environmentalists have upped their ante. As part of the campaign, they are pushing for a collective effort by citizens to oppose the sale of the land at Kancha Gachibowli, emphasising possible ecological damage to the area, which has remained protected till now.