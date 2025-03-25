  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Govt will reconsider auction of Kancha Gachibowli lands: Minister Sridhar Babu

Govt will reconsider auction of Kancha Gachibowli lands: Minister Sridhar Babu
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu informed that the Telangana government was reviewing its decision to auction 400 acres of land in...

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu informed that the Telangana government was reviewing its decision to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli.

Speaking during the discussion on Demands for Grants, the Minister said that the government was keen to safeguard the lands belonging to the University of Hyderabad.

It may be mentioned here that following the decision by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to auction lands, the environmentalists have upped their ante. As part of the campaign, they are pushing for a collective effort by citizens to oppose the sale of the land at Kancha Gachibowli, emphasising possible ecological damage to the area, which has remained protected till now.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick