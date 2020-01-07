Grand Ekadasi celebrations held at Hare Krishna temple

Banjara Hills: 'Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad' (HKM) celebrated the Vaikunta Ekadasi grandly at Swayumbhu Sri Lakshmi Nrasimha Golden Temple located in Road no 12, Banjara Hills to mark the occasion of Lord Vishnu coming personally to the dwara to receive His devotee Sri Namma Alwar, a great saint in Sri Vaishnava tradition.

The Vaikuntha Dwara pratishta where in the Lord's darshan is seen through north door of the temple was opened for general public from 5.30am onwards along with the darshan of Sri Swayumbhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Sri Radha Govinda in a special arankara. Later at 9.30 am there was an offering of Dvitrimasati Sahastranamarchana of chanting of 32,000 names of Sri Narasimha Swamy Ashtottaram took place in order to bring in Peace & Prosperity to one & all.

Speaking on the occasion Hare Krishna Movement (Hyderabad) president Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa said that Vaikuntha Ekadashi marks the beginning of all auspiciousness and good fortune for all. It is also called Mukkoti Ekadashi and is very special as on this day the Lord Himself comes to the Vaikuntha Dwara (North gate) to receive His devotees, so all the temples allow entry to visitors from the "Uttara Dwara" on this day.

He also said that Hare Krishna Movement has made adequate arrangements for visitors to enter from the Uttara Dvara and have a convenient darshan of the Lord.