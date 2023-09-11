HANS Hyd Marathon amplifies awareness on suicide prevention

Hyderabad: On “World Suicide Prevention Day,” the HANS Hyderabad Marathon provided first aid, medical care, and physiotherapy to the participants in addition to fostering hope via running, increasing awareness, and supporting preventive measures to lower the incidence of suicides and suicidal tendencies.



On this occasion, several participants were consulted at the event, and medicines also were distributed. Malla Reddy Narayana Multi Specialty Hospital was the official health partner of the HANS Marathon. This hospital provided well equipped and modern ambulances to look after runners. The hospital provided a dozen beds and other medical equipment in case of a medical emergency at the Gachibowli stadium. The team of medical experts headed by Dr Varun said, “We joined the run with an objective to create awareness about prevention of suicides and the hospital also conducted first-aid, physiotherapy among participants.”

Dr Varun and his team of five members at the stall consulted 300 people and a few of them consulted the doctors regarding their health problems. The runners were consulted and prescribed with medications and also given free medicines.

The medical team stationed at the venue took good care of the runners. They gave them physiotherapy to relieve their hamstring and muscular strains, and they also treated the runners’ calf muscle soreness. A woman participating in a half marathon suffered muscle cramp and was given treatment and a bed rest at the event.

Many runners also thronged the stall of ‘Go Pain, Natural Pain-Relieving Gel’, sponsor of HANS Hyderabad Marathon, to take their free gel after completing their run. According to Tirupati, a staff at Go Pain stall at the event, they distributed over 3000 free samples of pain relief gel among the participants.

He said, “After receiving a huge response, we brought 1,000 more pieces which were also distributed among runners.” Srinivas, a participant at the stall receiving the gel said, “I tried the gel, it gives a soothing effect.”

