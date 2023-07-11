Harish blasts Centre for discriminating against southern States

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday came down heavily on the BJP-led Centre for its continuing discrimination against southern States, particularly Telangana. He said it was a shame that leaders who were rejected by people and thrown out by the BRS were being accepted by Opposition parties, BJP and the Congress, into their fold.

Asserting that Telangana had received nothing from the Centre, Rao said the Union government had failed to keep its promises and also withheld funds to the State. The Centre hoodwinked Telangana people by refusing the State its rightful due, including the promised railway coach factory at Kazipet.

Despite the odds created by the Centre, the BRS was working to fulfil the aspirations of people, Harish said. The Opposition parties changed their presidents and brought in outdated leaders. He exuded confidence that the BRS would retain power for the third time in the next elections.

The minister appreciated MLA GudemMahipal Reddy for the transformation of Patancheru. The constituency would also get Metro Rail services after the next elections, as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Earlier, Rao inaugurated a Freedom Park and a branch of the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) in Patancheru. He unveiled a massive national flag at the park, which was developed at a cost of Rs 3.26 crore. The DCCB branch was established with a budget of Rs 1.5 crore. The minister also inaugurated the R&B guest house in Patancheru which was constructed with an outlay of Rs 2.4 crore.