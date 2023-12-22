Healthcare experts set up PRASHO Foundation

Hyderabad : A group of healthcare experts came together to set up PRASHO (Pragyaan Sustainable Health Outcomes) Foundation, a Section eight not-for-profit organisation, with a commitment to champion evidence-based practices in public healthcare. The foundation will be launched on Friday.

Positioned to enhance health outcomes at both the population and health facility levels, the foundation has established its operational hub at the World Trade Center (WTC) Shamshabad premises in Kapil Kavuri Hub, Financial District. In a strategic partnership with The Hans India, the foundation has also established a Health Media Centre to disseminate healthcare-related messages, fostering behavioral change within the community.

The founders of PRASHO include Prof GVS Murthy as president, Govind Hari, Chairman; Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, Vice Chairman; Gowri Govindhari, CFO; Dr Vishal Govindhari, Director Medical; Dr Anirudh Gudlavalleti, Director Public Health and V Krishna Reddy Burri as Director of Community Engagement. Speaking on the initiatives that the Foundation will undertake, PRASHO President Prof GVS Murthy said, “Under our collaboration with The Hans India, we will provide content to the media to see that information is transmitted in a comprehensive way so that people can act on it and also look at improving community engagement. The other activities include India specific research on practices based out of real life situations, community engagement under which health care related sessions and health talks will be organised, data analytics for stakeholders across the world, and upskilling healthcare professionals.”

For the launch, over 80 representatives of the healthcare system such as policy advisors, clinicians, hospital promoters, researchers, the big brands in the pharmaceutical and Bio Science sector, along with International organisations including UNICEF, will be present on Friday.

At present, the Foundation has a headcount of 15 employees working on research and programme, alongside five mentors heading the organisation. PRASHO is looking at expanding its team to 35 by March 2024, wherein they will hire more employees in the research, programme department and for field work. The organisation is bootstrapped by the founders up to a tune of Rs 5 crore, which will be utilised for operations and infrastructure. The founders are aiming to be self-sustainable in the next three years.