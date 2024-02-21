Heated exchanges mark GHMC Council Meeting

Hyderabad: The GHMC council meeting was marked by heated discussions as corporators slammed the officials for their failure to resolve public issues. The Corporators objected to permitting OYO rooms, hostels and other commercial activities in midst of residential complexes and questioned the silence of the administration. The issue of collection of taxes, poor sanitation, and dog menace dominated the agenda on the second day of the GHMC council meeting.

Corporator Baba Fasiuddin said, many OYO rooms, hotels and hostels are running in residential houses, especially in Jubilee Hills zone. The concerned department had turned a blind eye to these illegal commercial activities. They don’t evcen pay commercial tax, he said. He said the residential property was being converted overnight for commercial purposed and demanded that GHMC hold a vigilance enquiry and seal those properties.

Ameerpet corporator Kathineni Sarala said hostels were running without following any norms. Each hostel has over 150-200 people staying and evenanti social activities and elements are seen there as no security exists in those hostels.

The corporator said officials need to be more accountable. She pointed out that Saroornagar Indoor Stadium was being used less for sports and more for private functions and the officials turn blind eye to all such wrong acitivities. Only Rs 1100 crores have been kept short. He questioned whether there are any sources of income for additional expenses in GHMC.

On responding, the GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose said it will be investigated and action will be taken against them. Penalty will be imposed if the rules were violated. He also gave an explanation on tax collection. He said that taxes are being collected in the city as per the law. The property tax is a major source of income for GHMC and we are looking for solutions in the reviews. And regarding the illegal cellar parking, the police and GHMC will conduct a joint survey of the cellar parking.