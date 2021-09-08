Help flood victims in Sircilla: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday stated that people in his Sircilla Assembly segment need not to worry of rain and its effects. He instructed the collector, municipal commissioners, SP and revenue officials to take immediate relief measures.

Rao said people should avoid fear as the official machinery was ready to tackle the situation and provide all help to the flood victims.

Through a teleconference, KTR stated that people in low-lying areas should be shifted to safety places. The NDRF teams were sent to the segment to evacuate the victims. The teams will see that the flood effect is reduced by diverting it; there is no need for fear, he said. He instructed officials to shift those effected by rain and need assistance to rehabilitation centres. The minister said officials should coordinate to provide timely support to the victims. "Ensure that more rehabilitation centres are set up to provide shelter and food to them." He asked officials to ensure electricity and supply of basic needs to the affected people by heavy rain in the segment.