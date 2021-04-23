Help NSG commando or appear before High Court

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday was dealing with a suo moto plea which highlighted the deplorable life of former NSG commando Kangala Sriramulu, who was running from pillar to post for getting compensation from the State government.

As the ex-soldier was not paid any compensation from both the Central and State governments, he had made many representations to the State government many a time urging it to come to his rescue as he was not in a position to either walk or move.

He further added that under these circumstances, raising his children and taking care of his family has become difficult for him.

The former NSG commando was an expert in defusing grenades with the bomb disposal unit of the National Security Guard and while on duty, he was crippled badly in the terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force Station in Punjab.

Chief Justice Hima Kohli, while expressing serious discontent over the inaction on the part of the Telangana State government in not extending any aid to the NSG commando observed, "Since October 2018 to till April 2021, the fate of the NSG commando Kangala Sriramulu is hanging in air as the State government has not extended any timely help to the soldier who has served the nation.

Despite the assurance from the government of extending financial aid, the said financial assistance to construct a house on the plot allotted by the government has not yet been sanctioned by the Finance department. Is it not a shame?"

Special GP Radheev informed the bench that though the government had allocated 300 square yard Plot through GO No 92 to the ex-soldier for construction of a house, the file pertaining to sanction of money for construction was still pending with the Finance Department and at any given point of time, the file might get approved. He sought a week's time to get instructions on this issue.

The Chief Justice bench, while brushing aside the contentions put forth by the GP, said that his contention was most unacceptable in the light of the fact that the government had assured of extending all necessary help to the ex-soldier, build up his life again.

The bench directed the State Principal Secretary, Finance Department to be present before it on June 3, in case money was not sanctioned for the construction of the house.