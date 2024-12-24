High Court denies anticipatory bail to actor Mohan Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday rejected Tollywood actor Mohan Babu’s anticipatory bail plea in connection with an attempt to murder case filed against him involving a journalist. He had sought bail citing health issues. The Rachakonda police commissioner had given him notice to appear for questioning by December 24.

According to Babu’s advocate, he was in Tirupati. With the HC dismissing his bail plea, it needs to be seen whether the actor would appear before the police on Tuesday, or appeal in the Supreme Court.

The case against Babu was regarding an attack on an electronic media journalist earlier this month, when he along with many reporters had gone to report on the disputes in the actor’s family at his residence in Jalpally.

The incident occurred on the night of December 10 during the chaos at Mohan Babu’s house, which was sparked by a property dispute with his actor son, Manchu Manoj. The Rachakonda Police had initially registered a case under Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 118 (1) (causing hurt with dangerous weapons or substances) against Babu, and later added Section 109 (attempt to murder).

The FIR was registered on a complaint by a news channel reporter. Babu had attacked the reporter when the latter had gone to his residence to cover the dispute between the actor and Manchu Manoj. Journalists had staged protests demanding the police to book an attempt to murder case. In videos Babu could be seen snatching the mike (logo) of the journalist and hitting him repeatedly with it. After widespread condemnation of the incident, Babu had met the injured journalist and apologised.