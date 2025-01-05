Live
Just In
High Court Orders Demolition of Illegal Building in Ayyappa Society
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to demolish a massive building constructed without...
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to demolish a massive building constructed without proper permissions in Ayyappa Society. The court also noted that a contempt petition has been filed regarding the issue, signaling serious legal repercussions for the violators.
According to HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, almost all constructions in Ayyappa Society are in violation of building norms. The unauthorized structures have raised concerns over safety and urban planning, prompting strict legal action.
The High Court’s order highlights the growing problem of illegal constructions in Hyderabad, urging authorities to act decisively. The GHMC is now expected to initiate the demolition process as per the court's directives. Further investigations are likely to address other unauthorized constructions in the area. This move serves as a warning to builders and developers engaging in illegal activities, emphasizing the importance of adhering to urban planning regulations.