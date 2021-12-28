High Drama At Erravalli: Revanth & co arrested, Rachabanda foiled

Hyderabad/Siddipet: Tense moments were witnessed at State Congress chief, A Revanth Reddy's residence after he was house arrested by the police in order to foil his visit to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's-adopted village Erravalli in Siddipet district to attend the Rachabanda programme.

The Congress and its cadre have planned to conduct the Rachabanda programme on Monday against the State and Central governments for failing to lift the paddy stocks from the State and also console the bereaved families of farmers who committed suicides.

However, the police foiled the Congress leaders attempt to hold the programme and house arrested party chief and several other leaders in their respective districts. Further, anticipating law and order problem, the entire Erravalli village was cordoned off and movement of people was restricted all through the day.

Revanth, meanwhile, strongly condemned the TRS government for resorting to mass arrest of Congress leaders and workers ahead of Rachabanda.

"In the last three months, many farmers committed suicide or died due to heart attack and other reasons as they were upset over non-procurement of paddy produce by the Central and State governments. Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor KCR took any measures to restore confidence among farmers. Instead, they indulged in the dirty blame game to avoid addressing the issue. Since Congress has been fighting to get justice for farmers, KCR foiled the Rachabanda programme by ordering massive arrest of all important leaders," he alleged.

The Congress party would intensify its agitation and would not rest until all farmers rendered justice, he said, asking the farmers to cultivate paddy in the Rabi season without any fear and warned the TRS government of serious consequences if it resorts to any intimidating tactics to terrorise the farmers.

"KCR-Modi governments tried very hard to cheat the farmers. But when their nexus, fake rivalry and dramas got exposed, the TRS and the BJP leaders, on the directions of a political strategist, Sunil, started enacting another drama. Instead of addressing the immediate needs of paddy farmers, the Telangana BJP gave a call for deeksha on unemployment issue only to counter Congress party's Rachabanda programme," alleged Revanth, ridiculing Minister KT Rama Rao's letter to BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the unemployment issue.