Hike in budget outlay for BC welfare sought: R Krishnaiah

Saifabad: The national president of BC Welfare Association, R Krishnaiah, has demanded that the state government increase the budget allocation for BC welfare to Rs 10,000 crore for the next financial year. On Sunday, a team of BC leaders led by R Krishnaiah met Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar and submitted a memorandum to him on various BC issues.

Speaking to media after the meeting, R Krishnaiah said that they explained to the Minister the need for increase in budget allocations for BC welfare for the next financial year so that justice can be done to all the castes in BC category.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the last year budget, he said that only Rs 2,930 crore were allocated for BC welfare. Budget allocations need to be done based on the BC policy. While nearly 75,000 applied for subsidy loans given through BC corporations in the last three years, loans were sanctioned only to 40,000 applicants, he lamented.

Explaining the need for more budget allocation for BC welfare, he demanded the state government sanction two gurukul schools for each constituency and increase allocation of funds to BC study circle from Rs 20 crore to Rs 200 crore for better training so that more BC students get selected in competitive exams.

He also demanded the government to sanction 150 additional BC college hostels. Krishnaiah said that the minister assured him to increase allocation after discussing with the CM. BC leaders Gujja Krishna, Kolla Janardhan, Neela Venkatesh, Jilla Anji, Adisheshu, Uday and others were among those who met the minister.