Historic milestone : Arunachal’s first commercial coal mine inaugurated

Itanagar / Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, inaugurated the state’s first commercial coal mining project at Namchik Namphuk in Changlang district on Monday. The event is considered to mark a significant development in the state’s economic trajectory, placing Arunachal Pradesh firmly on India’s coal and energy map.

The inauguration ceremony began with a Bhumi Pujan and a symbolic tree plantation drive under the “100-tree plantation initiative,” reflecting the government’s commitment to sustainable development. The formal launch of the Namchik Namphuk Coal Mine was followed by the official handover of the mining lease and the flagging off of tools and machinery by CPPL to the Namchik-Namphuk Central Coal Block, signaling the commencement of mining operations.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy hailed the project as “a symbol of new hope” and emphasized its strategic importance for energy security and regional development. He revealed that the coal mine holds reserves of approximately 1.5 crore tonnes and has officially become operational from today.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the project as a catalyst for economic growth, employment generation, and revenue enhancement for the state. He expressed optimism that the coal mine would empower local communities and attract further investments in Arunachal Pradesh’s mining and industrial sectors.

The Namchik Namphuk Coal Mine is expected to play a transformative role in the development of the North East, aligning with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Beyond boosting local employment and industrial activity, the project is poised to enhance the region’s contribution to India’s energy self-reliance, he added.