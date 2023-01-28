HLF begins: A confluence of art, culture and literature

Hyderabad: If you are a literary lover, it is an unmissable weekend for you! After two-year long hiatus owing to the pandemic, Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) kicked off in the city in its full glory on Friday, keeping up with its tradition of Republic Day weekend in Vidyaranya High School in Saifabad.



Speaking to The Hans India, "Being held virtually for two years, HLF is back again for city residents. The special attraction for this edition is the Konkani language and few writers from North East part of India to make it even more inclusive", says Usha Raman, HLF core group member.

As each edition of HLF pays special attention to one Indian language and invites a foreign country to showcase its art, culture, and literature, this year too, HLF invited Germany as the guest edition and Konkani as the Indian language in focus. Germany, which was the first country to be invited as a guest nation in 2012, returns to the festival this year.

"Since the festival is back after two years, there is excitement among the Hyderabadis. In addition to the earlier editions, we have 'Meet the Artist', as a new event in this edition", says Amita Desai, HLF Director.

Several award-winning authors and artists from Germany and Konkani language represent the rich and diverse literature and art in the three-day festival.

The event began in the presence of Goan author and Jnanpith awardee, Damodar Mauzo, German deputy ambassador to India, Stephen Grabherr, and Principal Secretary (industries and IT) Jayesh Ranjan.

At the inaugural session, Stephen Grabherr said, "Reading a book is always walking through new imagination." In an interactive session on 'Ink of Dissent, Language, Literature and Freedoms', Damodar Mauzo narrated his engagement with Konkani language and literature and how it is gaining traction in recent times. HLF engages with city residents not only in the month of January but also hosts other events such as podcasts, virtual sessions with authors, and poetry events throughout the year, said Jayesh Ranjan.

Several exhibitions, photography, painting, and other art forms are on display for the festival. The special attraction for this year's festival was its focus on the theme of the environment. For instance, 'Under the Chevella Banyans', an exhibition curated by Avani Rao Gandra, attracted a huge crowd during the first day of the festival. An exhibition on 'See the Book, Read the Book' by Shanta Rameshwar Rao, a famous poet, and writer of modern Kannada literature who founded the Vidyaranya school, the venue for the festival is on display.

Cultural events being very popular at the festival, Meepao, a dance performance by Surjit Nongmeikapam and JoDooba So Paar, a musical event on Amir Khusrau, enthused the visitors on day one.