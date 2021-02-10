HMDA to focus on Osmania University Arts College repairs

Osmania University: After restoring Moazzam Jahi (MJ) market, the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University (OU) and acting Commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Aravind Kumar on Tuesday decided to take up the restoration works of 88-year-old Arts college building of OU.

Kumar who is also Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) sanctioned the amount of Rs 3 crore and handed over the repair works to the HMDA.

According to the HMDA officials the works would be soon initiated in a phased manner in co-ordination with students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

The three-story Arts college building at OU which was built with limestone during Nizam's period has now developed cracks at most of the places and is gradually becoming a cause of waterlogging on the floor due to water leaks.This initiative was taken after the OU Registrar Gopal Reddy and Arts College Principal Ravindar have brought the issues to the Aravind Kumar notice.

The historical structure was built in 1934 by the 7th Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan who built the arts college on five-acre.Earlier the HMDA has taken up a massive plantation drive as part of the Haritha Haram programme under which planted around 12 lakh plants at the OU campus.

Aravind Kumar said, "The aim of the restoration works is to remain the prestige of Osmania University as it's a major heritage of the Hyderabad."The OU campuses also have natural resources at its greenery fields like rabbits, peacocks, and other wild birds.